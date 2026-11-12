NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.11.2026 11:06:02
Forget Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Affair Scandal -- There Are Far Bigger Issues With the AI Trade
Earlier this week, the backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), rocked Wall Street. According to CNBC, the company's co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Then, on Nov. 11, The New York Times reported that Huang had a second affair with an employee who reported to him.
Not only is Huang synonymous with Nvidia's success, but he's arguably the figurehead of the AI data center build-out. Nvidia's graphics processing units are what make data centers tick, and the company's seemingly countless deals have fueled the AI infrastructure build-out. An investigation launched by Nvidia's board has clearly unnerved investors, and there’s now, as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, talk of the board ousting Huang as CEO.
While Jensen Huang's affair is certainly headline-worthy and pertinent to Nvidia's shareholders, there are far bigger issues with the AI trade than the goings-on in Huang's personal life.
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|07:10
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07:10
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:10
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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