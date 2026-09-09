Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
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09.09.2026 14:00:00
Forget Oklo: This Nuclear Stock Could Be the Better Buy
On paper, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) -- one of the most popular nuclear energy stocks on the market today -- has a very bright future.
Investment banks, consultants, and market analysts anticipated as much as $7 trillion in spending by 2030 to scale artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure. Without this critical infrastructure, the AI industry will find it very difficult to grow as quickly as investors demand.
A large chunk of that $7 trillion will be spent on materials and labor. Much of it, however, will be directed toward scaling the energy systems needed to power the data centers themselves. "Incumbents can't meet demand for power," according to a report from consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The need for more power, the firm concludes, will trigger "one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in modern history."
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Nachrichten zu Oklo
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06.08.26
|Ausblick: Oklo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.05.26
|Ausblick: Oklo öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.03.26
|Ausblick: Oklo stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oklo
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oklo
|42,57
|-1,71%
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