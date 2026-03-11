:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
11.03.2026 19:30:00
Forget Oral Wegovy: This Weight Loss Drug Could Be an Even Bigger Winner
In January, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) broke new ground in the weight-loss market by launching an oral version of its famous anti-obesity drug, Wegovy. It's the first oral GLP-1 approved for chronic weight management, and Novo Nordisk hopes it will help it regain market share in this area.While oral Wegovy has so far had a successful launch, another oral GLP-1 could hit the market this year and eclipse it. Here's what investors need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!