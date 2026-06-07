Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
07.06.2026 04:30:00
Forget Palantir Stock at $140 per Share. Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip ETF Instead.
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the best-performing stocks over the past few years, with a 113% average annualized return over the past three years.The artificial intelligence (AI) software juggernaut, which governments and enterprises use to analyze massive amounts of data, has seen its stock price decline significantly in 2026, down about 20% year to date to around $140 per share.It's not for a lack of growth or prospects. The company just posted numbers that show revenue rose 85% year over year and net income skyrocketed 306%. Palantir also raised its guidance for revenue this fiscal year to $7.65 billion to $7.66 billion, which would be a 71% increase over last year. That would be a higher growth rate than 2025's 56% revenue increase. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!