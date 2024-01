Forget Plug Power: Here Are 3 No-Brainer Hydrogen Stocks to Buy in 2024

Discussions of renewable energy are no longer limited to solar and wind power. Nowadays, hydrogen is emerging as a popular alternative to diversifying the energy landscape. Consequently, for forward-looking investors, hydrogen stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) seem like compelling opportunities.But Plug Power is far from a wise investment. The company has continuously hemorrhaged cash for years, and it's still far from profitability. Instead, investors would do better to gas up their portfolios with other hydrogen names such as Air Products (NYSE: APD), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Linde (NASDAQ: LIN).Specializing in the production and distribution of industrial gases, Air Products is making a concerted effort to expand its hydrogen power operations. In 2023, Air Products took a major step closer toward developing the world's largest green hydrogen (meaning no carbon emissions) production facility in Saudi Arabia after it completed financial arrangements for the $8.4 billion project. By 2026, Air Products expects the project to achieve daily hydrogen production of 600 metric tons.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel