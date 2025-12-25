Ignite Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAPD / ISIN: AU0000033763
|
25.12.2025 19:15:00
Forget Plug Power: This Fuel Cell Powerhouse Looks Ready to Ignite a New Wave of Hypergrowth
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has attracted significant attention over the years. The company is an early developer in the clean hydrogen economy, with fuel cells, electrolyzers, and hydrogen infrastructure aiming to decarbonize industries such as transportation and logistics.The green energy policies a few years ago gave Plug Power a boost, but the tides have shifted, and the company continues to burn cash. In fact, since going public over 25 years ago, Plug Power has never turned a profit. The reality is that the nascent hydrogen economy has not developed.Instead, investors looking to capitalize on the booming demand for clean energy have been turning to Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). The company offers a product that can address companies' growing energy needs today, rather than waiting for an industry to develop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!