WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

27.01.2026 21:15:00

Forget Quantum Computing Inc. Stock: Buy This AI‑First Tech Titan Hiding in Plain Sight

There are a few different ways to tap into the coming quantum computing revolution. You can invest in a pure-play stock like Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) and hope that it is among the ones that break out and don't get gobbled up by a bigger fish or go out of business. Think of all the dot-coms there were before things started consolidating.Another option is to find an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in a pool of cutting-edge quantum computing stocks for that diversification and active, or passive, management that comes with it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
