Forget Redbox, Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

Some meme stock investors are gambling on shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) becoming the next GameStop (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). The problem is, the deck is already stacked against them.Shares of Redbox, which operates kiosks for renting DVDs, are currently trading at over $9, even though the company has agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) in an all-stock deal that values the shares at about $0.61 at the time of this writing. Instead of wishing upon a star with Redbox, investors looking to grow their portfolios would be better served by building lasting wealth with dividend stocks, a much sounder bet. Dividend investing has historically been one of the best ways to create long-term wealth. Because returns are generated from both dividend payments and stock price appreciation, dividend investing has beaten the S&P 500 over time. Furthermore, reinvesting these dividends can boost your returns even more.