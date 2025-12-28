Redwire Aktie

Redwire

WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036

28.12.2025 02:11:00

Forget Redwire Stock: This Space Stock Is a Better Moonshot Bet

For the most part, space stocks have knocked it out of the park this year. However, that hasn't been the case with Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW). Year to date, shares in this space infrastructure and defense technology company have fallen by over 48%.In contrast, the S&P 500 index is up by around 17%. Moreover, there are plenty of stocks in the space sector that have delivered triple-digit percentage gains to investors in 2025.Not only that, in the case of particular space stock, despite a big run-up in 2025, this name has the potential to deliver once again in 2026, to a greater extent than is likely with Redwire.
