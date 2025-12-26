Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

26.12.2025 16:35:00

Forget Rigetti Computing: This Quantum Stock Offers a Far Better Risk‑Reward Right Now

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) was one of the hottest quantum computing stocks in 2025, as the company hit some important hardware milestones this year. This included demonstrating the industry's largest multichip quantum computer and introducing a 100+-qubit chiplet system with 99.5% fidelity (a measure of accuracy in quantum computing). Rigetti is looking to introduce a 150+-qubit system with 99.7% fidelity around the end of 2026 and a 1,000+-qubit system with 99.8% fidelity around the end of 2027. The company also saw some commercial success. It received two orders totaling $5.7 million for its Novera quantum computing systems, which it will deliver in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, it was awarded a three-year $5.8 million contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a superconducting quantum network in collaboration with Dutch quantum computing company QphoX. Rigetti also became one of the first companies to join the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVQLink platform for integrating quantum computers and artificial intelligence supercomputers.However, Rigetti did experience a setback when it was not one of the first 11 companies selected by the United States government's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to advance to the second phase of its Quantum Benchmarking Initiative. The program was established to determine whether companies are on the right path to building a fault-tolerant quantum computer within the next decade.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 21,30 -8,19% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

