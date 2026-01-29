Rigetti Computing Aktie

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

29.01.2026 10:44:00

Forget Rigetti Computing: This Quantum Veteran With Real Cash Flow Is the Smarter Long‑Term Bet

A potential game-changing technology stepped fully into the spotlight in 2025. The evidence is in the skyrocketing stock prices of pure-play companies focusing on this technology.I'm referring, of course, to quantum computing. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is an excellent example of a stock that took off amid investor excitement over the potential of quantum computing.However, 2026 could be the year of the quantum reality check. Investors may be better off focusing less on up-and-coming quantum computing stocks like Rigetti and instead placing their bets on quantum veterans with real cash flow, such as IBM (NYSE: IBM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 15,70 -5,14%

