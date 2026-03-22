Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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22.03.2026 11:36:00
Forget Rising Gas Prices: Something Far More Nefarious Can Devastate Your Wallet and the Stock Market
Until recently, Wall Street's major stock indexes seemed untouchable. Within the last five months, we've witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) reach 7,000, the tech-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) crest 24,000, and the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) touch 50,000.But the Iran war has changed things. It's introduced geopolitical uncertainty abroad and has directly impacted the wallets of most Americans. While the most immediate impact of this conflict is being felt by consumers at the gas pump, there's a much bigger issue at hand that has the potential to devastate your wallet and/or investment portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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