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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098

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09.05.2026 23:15:00

Forget Sandisk Stock at $1,500 Per Share. Buy This Sizzling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Memory ETF Instead.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just about the fastest data processors. The newest bottleneck has formed at the point where silicon holds, moves, and feeds massive datasets into GPUs. Of course, I'm talking about memory and storage, which have become the next high-stakes pocket in the AI chip realm.Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), long a specialist in NAND flash storage solutions, sits at the center of this shift. The company's products underpin the data pipelines keeping AI systems running around the clock -- turning what was once a commoditized market into a strategic growth vector.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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