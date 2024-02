Forget Shiba Inu: This Cryptocurrency Is Poised for an Incredible Run

Crypto investors continue to hold out hope that popular meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) will somehow turn things around and skyrocket higher. But Shiba Inu is now down 90% from its all-time high and shows no signs of surging in value anytime soon. Even worse, Shiba Inu is no longer even the most popular meme coin.So maybe it's time to forget about Shiba Inu and find another crypto capable of skyrocketing higher. One cryptocurrency on my radar right now is Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which had a spectacular run during the last crypto bull market rally. It now seems poised for another incredible run, thanks to its important role in several major transformative trends.Unlike Shiba Inu, which offers little to no utility, Chainlink supports plenty of real-world usage as a decentralized blockchain oracle network. That's a mouthful, but it just means that Chainlink acts as a bridge between the real world and the blockchain world. As a data oracle, Chainlink delivers data to blockchain-based smart contracts, which are the building blocks of decentralized finance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel