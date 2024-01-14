|
14.01.2024 14:40:00
Forget Shiba Inu: This Stock is Poised for a Potential Bull Run in 2024
It's fully possible that the meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) could go on a bull run this year as cryptocurrencies start to recover with gusto from the bear market. But for those seeking an investment in an asset that'll actually grow sustainably in value over an indefinite period as a result of producing things that people actually want to buy, investing in joke cryptocurrencies is probably equivalent to barking up the wrong tree.That said, there's reason to believe that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is well on its way for a bull run.Catalyst has a trio of growth drivers in play this year. First, there's the new medicine called Agamree it's launching in Q1. Agamree is a steroid that's indicated to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and thanks to its anticipated sales, financial analysts on Wall Street estimate that the company could bring in an average of $467 million in 2024. That's a significant uptick from management's guidance for as much as $395 million for 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
