Forget Shiba Inu: This Unstoppable Crypto Is Poised for an Incredible Run

You'd struggle to find a better-performing asset in 2021 than Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). This dog-inspired meme token absolutely skyrocketed to eye-watering levels along with the broader cryptocurrency market. However, since that peak, it has come plunged 90%.Some investors might look at Shiba Inu and its beaten-down price as a potential buying opportunity, with the hope that high returns can happen in short order. But I think it's best to simply avoid this token. Instead, focus your attention on a more proven cryptocurrency that's poised to go on an unstoppable run.After looking at Shiba Inu, you would be challenged to find any true competitive edge. The token is built on top of the Ethereum network, making it compatible with a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications. But this means that it doesn't have any real differentiation itself. Instead, it relies on Ethereum's capabilities for its own success.