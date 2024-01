Forget Solana, This Cryptocurrency Is Poised for an Incredible Run in 2024

After rising by more than 900% last year, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) might be the most deserving to hold the title of crypto's 2023 MVP. Yet, while the digital currency's monumental resurgence provided a much-needed respite after it fell to as low as $8, Solana's long-term prospects pale in comparison to one of crypto's household names: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).Here's why investors would be remiss to overlook Ethereum's potential while the market's focus remains elsewhere.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel