Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
08.02.2026 18:02:00
Forget SoundHound AI: This Colossus AI Stock Is the Only Player That Truly Owns the Data
There's no shortage of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, from AI-powered defense systems to agentic AI platforms and more.One of the most unique AI pure plays, though, is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), which is developing a voice AI platform that fuses large language model (LLM) AI and audio recognition technology into a customer service AI agent barely distinguishable from a human (at least, that's the idea).It's a worthy goal, but there are some big hurdles standing in SoundHound's way. So big, in fact, that you may want to forget SoundHound AI and opt instead for a colossus AI stock that truly owns its data. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
