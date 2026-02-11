Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.02.2026 00:41:00
Forget SoundHound AI: This Enterprise AI Stock Is Turning Government Contracts Into a Cash Machine
Artificial intelligence (AI) is perhaps the biggest story to hit the stock market since the internet 20 years ago. AI stocks have had an incredible bull run collectively over the past few years.But now the hype is beginning to cool, and simply being an AI company isn't enough to draw in investor dollars anymore. For proof, look no further than SoundHound AI. Since its stock's most recent peak at about $20 in October 2025, it has lost over half its value and is trading at $8.50 at the time of this writing.But not every AI name is struggling. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) released some fantastic fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results recently, and over the past 12 months, its shares are up 29%. So we're beginning to see which AI companies are starting to flounder and which have real staying power.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
