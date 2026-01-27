SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
27.01.2026 08:50:00
Forget SoundHound AI: This Tech King Is the Real Voice-and-AI Cash Cow Worth Betting On
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) bills its technology as "the conversational AI that speaks for itself." The company's voice AI technology has spurred many others to talk about SoundHound, though. The fact that SoundHound's stock has been a seven-bagger over the last three years underscores the point.However, I think there's another company with voice AI technology that's a better long-term bet than SoundHound AI. It's a tech king and a cash cow with a market cap of over $3.6 trillion. I'm referring to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
|
07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.25