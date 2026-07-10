Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.07.2026 17:00:00
Forget SpaceX: 2 AI Space Stocks to Buy and Hold Instead
It's hard to overstate the impact of Space Exploration Technologies and its record-setting IPO on the stock market. SpaceX raised nearly $86 billion in its IPO on June 12, making it the largest IPO in history and giving Elon Musk's company a $2 trillion valuation.SpaceX has arguably been the biggest narrative in the stock market this summer, as even some major indexes have changed their rules to allow large IPO stocks like SpaceX to join more quickly than usual. But it's far from a perfect stock -- SpaceX already carries an extremely high valuation, and it will be years before it turns a profit. Meanwhile, IPO stocks are notoriously volatile, and many of them need several quarters of performance before they start generating consistent gains.However, some interesting artificial intelligence (AI) space stocks already have a track record of performance. Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) are two that are worth considering right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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