Forget SpaceX. Here's the $2 Trillion IPO I'm Waiting For.

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was the hottest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026, going public at about a $2 trillion valuation, making it the largest IPO of all time. However, I sat on the sidelines. SpaceX is an impressive company and will likely grow significantly over the next few years to make a great investment. But I was staying patient. I'm waiting for a different IPO, and I think it could also reach a $2 trillion valuation.

The IPO I'm waiting for? It's none other than Anthropic's. Anthropic is expected to go public the week of Nov. 6, and I think it could be a great one to own from the start, and it may turn out to be a better investment than SpaceX.

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