Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.10.2026 14:54:00
Forget SpaceX. Here's the $2 Trillion IPO I'm Waiting For.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was the hottest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026, going public at about a $2 trillion valuation, making it the largest IPO of all time. However, I sat on the sidelines. SpaceX is an impressive company and will likely grow significantly over the next few years to make a great investment. But I was staying patient. I'm waiting for a different IPO, and I think it could also reach a $2 trillion valuation.
The IPO I'm waiting for? It's none other than Anthropic's. Anthropic is expected to go public the week of Nov. 6, and I think it could be a great one to own from the start, and it may turn out to be a better investment than SpaceX.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|335,35
|-0,71%