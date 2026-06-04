BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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04.06.2026 21:43:00
Forget SpaceX: Here's The Blockbuster IPO I'm Waiting For
SpaceX has grabbed headlines as it heads toward its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) on June 12. According to the latest reports, it's targeting an initial share price of $135 and a valuation of $1.75 trillion. That would instantly make it one of the largest public companies on earth. While many investors are excited about SpaceX (and understandably so), I've got my eye on a different IPO that could hit later this year. On June 1, Anthropic confidentially filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a key preliminary step in the process of going public. SpaceX filed its S-1 with the regulator on April 1. So, if their timelines are similar, that means we could have an Anthropic IPO sometime in the next two to three months.I'm far more interested in the potential of Anthropic's IPO, and I think most investors should be as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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