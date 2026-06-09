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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.06.2026 16:00:00
Forget SpaceX: These 3 Stocks Have Better Potential to Become 10-Baggers
Many investors are excitedly waiting for the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO). With its dominance in space launches and Elon Musk's leadership, many investors undoubtedly want to own this stock.Unfortunately, its size presents a challenge. It will debut on the market at an expected market value of just under $1.8 trillion, instantly making it one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies. This means for it to become a 10-bagger, it has to reach an $18 trillion market capitalization, a notable feat when no stock has yet reached $6 trillion.This mathematical challenge should have investors looking elsewhere for potential 10-bagger stocks. While no analyst can guarantee a stock will grow that much, these three stand a strong chance of achieving such a milestone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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