Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 01:07:00
Forget SpaceX at $200. Buy This Space ETF Instead for Just $34.
Now that the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is in the rearview mirror, Main Street investors can shoot for the moon with one of the burgeoning space industry's rising stars.But even though the market has demonstrated a voracious hunger for SpaceX stock, many are hesitant to click the buy button after it has soared so high since its IPO. Luckily, space investors need not despair, as there's a space-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers exposure to SpaceX and other leaders in the space economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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