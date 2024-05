Forget Starbucks: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

Historically, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has been a big winner on the stock market.The company essentially pioneered the modern-day coffeehouse concept in the 1990's and the format has been copied by a wide range of competitors, including independent coffee shops and large chains.Howard Schultz's fundamental innovation, bringing espresso drinks to the American market and adapting the experience to American tastes, generated tens of billions of dollar market value for Starbucks and made the brand famous around the world.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel