Forget Tariffs! If a Stock Market Crash Occurs Under President Donald Trump, It'll Likely Be Caused by These 3 Catalysts.
Although stock market volatility has been a common theme under President Donald Trump, Wall Street's major indexes have thrived during his time in the Oval Office.In his first, non-consecutive term, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. Since his second-term inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have delivered an encore performance, with respective gains of 14%, 15%, and 17%, through Feb. 20, 2026.While seemingly everything has gone right for Wall Street under Trump -- interest rates are coming down, inflation has eased since the summer of 2022, corporate earnings are better than expected, and the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is boosting equity valuations -- headwinds are quietly piling up. It begs the question: Could a stock market crash materialize with Donald Trump in the White House?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
