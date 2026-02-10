Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.02.2026 03:07:00
Forget Tech Stocks: The Crypto Exchange That's More Profitable Than AI Startups
Tech investors have a big decision to make these days. Should they chase after high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups with little in the way of profitability, or should they focus on entrenched tech leaders with billions of dollars in profits flowing in each year?If revenue and profitability matter to you as an investor, then it's impossible not to sit up and take notice of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). It's now on pace to post more than $2.5 billion in net income each year. And it has a brand-new "everything exchange" strategy that is positioning it for future growth ahead.In 3Q 2025, Coinbase posted $1.87 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street analyst expectations. And it did so via a resurgence in retail and institutional trading on its crypto platform. Total transaction revenue came in at $1 billion for the quarter. That's a robust 37% increase from the prior quarter. When the crypto market heats up, so does Coinbase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
