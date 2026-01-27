Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.01.2026 15:30:00
Forget Tech Stocks: The Medical Device Maker That's Essential to AI Healthcare
For the most part, artificial intelligence (AI) is just a complex computer program that uses data to inform its decision-making process. Essentially, it needs to be trained. If you are looking for data about the highly complex process of performing surgery, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) would be a good place to start. But the story isn't just the company's data.Intuitive Surgical makes the da Vinci surgical robot. It has been making da Vinci systems for a very long time, ending 2025 with over 11,106 of these high-tech medical devices installed globally. That's 12% more da Vinci systems than were operating at the end of 2024. However, the number of surgeries performed using a da Vinci robot rose 18% year over year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
