Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
01.02.2026 22:25:00
Forget Tech Stocks: The Telehealth Stock That's Riding the AI Wave Better Than Big Tech
Healthcare is a sector with the potential for massive disruption due to artificial intelligence (AI). Chatbots will help organize data and tailor personalized solutions for individuals, eliminating busywork and saving costs while also providing a better health outcome. At least, that is the theory.One stock at the forefront of AI innovation in health insurance is Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR). The tech-forward health insurer is gaining market share in the individual market and is already deploying AI tools for members.Here's why now is a great time to buy Oscar Health stock and ride the telehealth AI wave.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
