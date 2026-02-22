Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
22.02.2026 08:05:00
Forget Tech Stocks: This Real Estate Play Is Cashing In on AI
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a maker of high-power computer chips, is the poster child of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Wall Street has pushed the stock sharply higher, as the AI opportunity currently seems unlimited. That enthusiasm probably won't last, if Wall Street history is any guide. Which is why you may be better off buying Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) as your long-term AI play.Digital Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns data centers. The business model is more complex than that of a traditional property-owning REIT, but the basic premise is the same. Digital Realty leases out space in its properties to tenants. That said, what gets housed in a data center is really just a lot of computers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
