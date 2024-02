Forget Tesla, Buy This Magnificent Auto Stock Instead

The challenges that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been facing are pretty well publicized. The electric vehicle (EV) business is dealing with a combination of slower sales growth and shrinking margins, primarily as a result of macro headwinds and competitive factors.The company's recent fourth-quarter results missed analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, and shares have fallen 7% since issuing its Q4 report on Jan. 24 (as of Feb. 9). They currently sit 53% below their peak price.But don't rush to buy on the dip just yet. In fact, you should forget about Tesla and consider buying this magnificent automotive stock instead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel