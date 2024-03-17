|
17.03.2024 13:54:00
Forget Tesla, Buy This Magnificent Healthcare Stock Instead
One "Magnificent Seven" stock that isn't looking so magnificent these days is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker are down around 30% this year as price cuts for its vehicles have resulted in lower margins for the business, and concerns about rising competition have investors doubting whether the premium the stock was trading at was truly warranted.It can be a risky time to invest in Tesla given all the uncertainties of the EV market, especially as more competitors enter the field. Even now, at close to 60 times its expected future earnings, it may still not look cheap.Instead of trying to catch a falling knife in Tesla, investors may be better off buying shares of a lesser-known company, but with a more promising growth trajectory: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!