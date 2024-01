Forget Tesla: Consider This Magnificent Auto Stock Instead

During the last three months of 2024, Tesla reported a 3% revenue increase on a year-over-year basis, a sharp slowdown from previous years. The company's adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.71. Both of these headline figures missed Wall Street expectations, helping to send shares lower.Investors looking to buy this top electric vehicle (EV) stock, which is 55% below its peak, should think twice. Instead, consider another auto business that's firing on all cylinders right now.Tesla's impressive growth and outsize profitability historically have resulted in the stock being valued more like a tech business. The shares' monster performance in the last decade proves this. But more recently, the company's financials are starting to mimic legacy automakers, which isn't a good thing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel