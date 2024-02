Forget Tesla: I Think This Stock Should Replace It in the "Magnificent Seven"

Thanks to strong corporate results, as well as the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks are soaring to new heights. All of these companies have seen their share prices rise in the last 12 months, except for one.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are down over 2% during that time frame. That's a sign that the market has grown pessimistic about the business and its prospects.Instead of the electric vehicle stock, the Magnificent Seven should include Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), the world's dominant direct-to-consumer streaming service. Its shares have soared 77% in the past year. Here's my case.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel