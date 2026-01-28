Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.01.2026 05:45:00
Forget Tesla: This EV Stock Is Beating It in Robotics and It's Dirt Cheap.
Over its history, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has changed its strategic objectives multiple times.With its EV business now stalling after two straight years of declining unit sales, Tesla has now shifted investor focus to autonomy, namely its emerging robotaxi network and its autonomous humanoid robot, Optimus.From an investor's perspective, that strategy has been a success so far. As of Jan. 27, Tesla stock is trading near all-time highs with a market cap just shy of $1.5 trillion, despite flattish growth and declining profit margins over the last two years. Investors have bought into Musk's pitch about autonomy, and believe Tesla will be the leader of a potentially massive industry made up of self-driving cars and autonomous robots.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!