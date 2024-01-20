|
20.01.2024 13:05:00
Forget Tesla, This EV Stock Is Poised for an Incredible Run
There's no argument that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) tops the list in any discussion of electric vehicles. It also gets name-dropped regularly when it comes to a discussion of growth stocks sitting in long-term investment portfolios. After all, the company is approaching a trillion-dollar valuation, and shares have already appreciated over 13,600% since Tesla went public. But it doesn't hurt to look for the next big thing in an industry with decades of growth ahead.Recent business developments could make Tesla's younger rival, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), that future winner. Admittedly, the stock currently trades down roughly 90% from its high. However, the company's brightening future could soon win over Wall Street and send the stock soaring.Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
