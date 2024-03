Forget Tesla: This Stock Should Replace It in the "Magnificent Seven"

It may be one of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, but Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) hasn't been so magnificent of late. Share prices of the electric vehicle (EV) maker are down nearly 40% since July and have been more than halved since their late-2021 peak. That weakness coincides with the rise of more serious competition and subsequent price cuts on Tesla -made EVs.Connect the dots -- perhaps this electric vehicle company isn't quite as bulletproof as many investors once believed. Maybe it doesn't even deserve to be one of the Magnificent Seven.If Tesla isn't deserving, what company might be a suitable replacement to keep the lucky number Seven intact? There's another heir-apparent name that I think could easily take Tesla's place (and maybe should have from the start). That stock is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel