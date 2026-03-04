Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 19:47:00

Forget Teva: This Dividend Top Dog Is the Real Value Buy Today

Change is exciting, and it comes with risks. This is why turnaround stocks are so interesting. Right now, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) is a turnaround story that may appeal to investors. But if you like dividends, you'll probably prefer this drug competitor and its lofty 6.3% yield. Here's why.Teva doesn't currently pay a dividend, so it is hard for it to compete with any company that does if income is a key investment goal. That said, the S&P 500 index has a 1.1% yield today. The average pharmaceutical stock yields around 1.7%. And then there are drug giants like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which has a yield of 6.3%. But a high yield alone isn't enough to make a stock worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 28,36 -13,64% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 28,30 0,71% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen