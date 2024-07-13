|
13.07.2024 09:45:00
Forget the 4% Rule -- Here's What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement
The 4% rule for withdrawing money from a retirement account makes sense for most people ... even if only as a starting point for planning purposes. According to the rule, by withdrawing 4% of your retirement account's balance in your first year of retirement and then only increasing your annual withdrawal by the previous year's rate of inflation, your money should last at least three decades. That's more than enough time for the typical retiree.This popular strategy, however, isn't the only detail regarding a retirement portfolio that retirees should be thinking about. It's not even the most important one. Here are four other considerations that will help you get a better handle on fully funding your golden years.The 4% rule presumes any withdrawals from the retirement fund will be necessary to cover your expenses, but that's not always the case. You may only need to withdraw 3% of your retirement account's value in your first year of retirement to live on. If that's the case, the smart-money move is to leave that last 1% invested and allowing it to continue producing growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.