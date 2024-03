Forget the 4% Rule. Here's What You Should Really Be Looking at During Retirement.

Even if you've only done a little bit of homework on how to build a nest egg and make it last for the entirety of your retirement, you've likely heard of the 4% rule. The idea is simple enough: Cashing out 4% of your portfolio's value in your first year of retirement -- and then increasing that dollar amount by the annual inflation rate to determine every subsequent year's withdrawal amount -- should be sustainable for 30 years. That's plenty of time for the average person.It's just a rule of thumb, of course. Most investors understand this sort of mathematical framework is only a starting point. The premise (presuming it works for you at all) should still be tweaked to your individual situation.Even then, however, the 4% rule ignores a handful of other details that future retirees should be thinking about.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel