Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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07.07.2026 13:57:00
Forget the Anthropic IPO: These 2 Stocks Could Benefit First
On June 1, the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic announced it had confidentially submitted its draft registration statement for an initial public offering to the Securities and Exchange Commission. That puts it firmly on the path to go public, which could happen before the end of 2026.For retail investors, that will bring the opportunity to own a piece of the company that offers one of the most advanced AI models on the market, Claude. But after seeing the price action of Space Technologies Exploration shares since its IPO, some investors may be feeling extra cautious about buying shares of another company just after its debut. They may recognize the upside potential of Anthropic, but also want to limit their risk.One strategy that could offer a solution is to invest in well-established tech companies that already hold stakes in Anthropic, such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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