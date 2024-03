Forget the Dow Jones -- Buy This Magnificent ETF Instead

Here's an opinion: It's time to forget about the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). Now, I don't mean it's time to eliminate the Dow . That would be going too far. I just mean it's time for investors to focus on other indexes, particularly when it comes to where they're going to invest their hard-earned money.Because while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has a storied history dating back more than 130 years, it hasn't been keeping up with the other major indexes of late. Indeed, of the three main benchmark indexes -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow -- the Dow has by far the lowest rate of return since the end of the financial crisis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel