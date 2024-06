Forget the Dow Jones -- Buy This Magnificent ETF Instead

If you have a passing interest in stock markets and indexes, you may be familiar with the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It's often viewed as a proxy for the entire U.S. stock market, but it really shouldn't be.You might also know that it's smart to invest in index funds, and that's very true. But don't go looking for an index fund that tracks the Dow Jones . Instead, here's an index fund with a stronger track record and a more promising future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel