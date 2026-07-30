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WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
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30.07.2026 10:06:00
Forget the Fed Meeting! The Most Important Inflation Metric Is Being Released Today.
This is a tone-setting week for the stock market. The immediate future of the time-tested Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) will be determined by the busiest week of earnings season, the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, and one data release that far too many investors are overlooking.Thanks to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh removing forward-looking guidance from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting statements, the July 29 FOMC meeting on interest rates created far more buzz and uncertainty than usual.But the most telling data point on inflation and the future of interest rates is set to be released today, July 30, at 08:30 a.m. ET by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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