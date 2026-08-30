Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
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30.08.2026 23:15:00
Forget the Industry Labels: Chevron and Caterpillar Are Both Betting on the AI Power Boom. Which 30+ Year Dividend Grower Wins?
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is an iconic industrial company. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is an iconic oil and natural gas business. And both are competing to provide reliable electricity to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The AI revolution is so big that you need to throw out industry labels. But which of these reliable dividend stocks has the better business plan? It depends on how you look at it.When it comes to providing reliable power to AI data centers, Cat likely has the lead right now. A big part of the problem for AI is that electricity demand is huge, and the power grid can't respond quickly enough to meet the demand it is seeing. This is where Cat comes in: in addition to large earth-moving equipment, it also makes generators that provide electricity in remote locations. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Caterpillar Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|65 575,00
|-0,94%
|Caterpillar Inc.
|685,60
|-1,01%
|Chevron Corp.
|176,86
|1,75%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|20 000,00
|-0,60%
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