RTX A-S Aktie
WKN: 939166 / ISIN: DK0010267129
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08.05.2026 13:07:00
Forget the Iran War. Threats from Russia and China Just Won RTX an $833 Million Missile Contract.
The U.S. war against Iran continues to dominate headlines, even though it's apparently now in ceasefire mode (but check back in five minutes -- that may have changed). Two months into the conflict, the guns have fallen silent, and Pentagon Comptroller Jay Hurst has calculated the cost to date: $25 billion.The White House cautions that this number may still rise as the cost of maintaining a long-term naval blockade on Iran gets factored in. Indeed, as recently as April, The Washington Post reported the White House anticipated costs in the $80 billion to $100 billion range.Even if the Iran war is over, though, and spending there doesn't grow... it may still rise elsewhere. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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