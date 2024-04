Forget the "Magnificent Seven," All Eyes Should Be on the "Fab Four"

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks led the broader market last year. This group of the world's largest technology companies impressed with 2023 returns ranging between 48% and 238%. That's impressive for companies already worth trillions of dollars in some cases!But 2024 has represented a changing of the guard of sorts. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have hit some headwinds. The remaining group of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) continue to rally, resembling a new group, a "Fab Four" that continues to carry the market to all-time highs.Can they continue to separate themselves from the pack?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel