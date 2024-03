Forget the "Magnificent Seven." Buy These 2 Incredible Growth Stocks Instead.

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks get a lot of attention, and for good reason. These seven stocks, which include Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, have demonstrated their value over time, with incredible businesses and high stock gains.They collectively account for about $13 trillion in market cap, with all having trillion-dollar status except for Tesla. They still control their industries and have much to offer investors, but you might want to consider younger, smaller, and faster-growing companies that could outperform these Magnificent Seven stocks during the next few years. I recommend taking a look at Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI).Nu is an all-digital bank based in Brazil, but also operating in Mexico and Colombia. It's been reporting high growth consistently every quarter, and it's now also reported six consecutive quarters of positive net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel