Forget the "Magnificent Seven": Cathie Wood Says to Buy This AI Stock Instead

Cathie Wood is one of the most famous investors working today.Her Ark Invest funds have attracted a lot of attention for their bold and sometimes prescient calls, futuristic positioning, and willingness to share their thinking in a way that few funds are willing to do.In 2018, Wood famously said Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) would jump to a pre-split share price of $4,000, a gain of more than 1,000%, but she was proved right just a few years later, after Tesla shares exploded in 2020, when the company turned profitable.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel